RCMP and FBI to announce arrests linked to Gambino crime family

MILTON—The RCMP and FBI have made a string of arrests involving fentanyl trafficking by a long-established Hamilton crime group and the Gambino organized family of New York.

Among those arrested are members of the crime networks established by the late Paolo Violi and his father-in-law, the late Giacomo Luppino.

The names of the accused are expected to be announced later today.

The arrests were driven by the work of at least one “wise guy” – or mob member – who turned informer, a source close to the investigation said.

Violi was slain in 1978 in Montreal by men connected to the rival crime family of Nick Rizzuto and his son, Vito.

The arrests also hit members of the Buffalo crime family headed by the late Joe Todaro.

The Gambino crime family was once considered the most powerful Mafia family in New York.