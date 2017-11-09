Snow in forecast: Motorists warned to prepare for winter driving conditions
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police are advising drivers to prepare for winter driving conditions as snow is in the forecast for parts of Ontario.
Environment Canada is calling for heavy, blowing snow in the Kirkland Lake and New Liskeard areas, where 15 centimetres is expected by Thursday evening.
And there are snow squall advisories for the Sault Ste. Marie, Barrie, Dufferin, Grey-Bruce, Halton-Peel, Huron-Perth, London, Sarnia, Waterloo and York-Durham areas.
Forecasters say visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate under the snow squall bands.
Environment Canada says the snow squalls may continue into Friday in some areas and accumulations of up to 15 centimetres are possible.
Provincial police are reminding motorists to reduce their speed and leave extra space to allow for reduced braking ability.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Major Canadian brewer not a-moose-d by Vermont pub, waging trademark battle
-
Metro Talks: Education minister on substitute shortage, inclusion changes, rebuilding trust with teachers
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Tory's Toronto
Austerity, status quo or city building: It's time for Toronto voters to pick a path
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef