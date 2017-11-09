Over half of Toronto identifies as visible minorities. What does your area look like?

More than half of Torontonians — 51.5 per cent — identify as visible minorities, recently released data from Canada’s 2016 census shows.

The data shows a marked difference in diversity between the multicultural heartland of the Greater Toronto Area and the rest of the country.

Twenty-nine per cent of Ontarians and 22 per cent of Canadians overall reported being visible minorities, versus a thin majority in the City of Toronto.

The numbers also varied in the Big Smoke. The higher proportions of diversity — more than 50 per cent — were clumped in the inner suburbs of Scarborough, North York and Etobicoke.

What does your community look like?

Search by address or zoom in on your census tract, a geographic area defined by Statistics Canada that typically makes up between 2,500 and 8,000 people.

People who identify as Aboriginal are not counted as a visible minority by Statistics Canada.

In five of the suburban cities around Toronto — Ajax, Mississauga, Richmond Hill, Brampton and Markham — a majority of people identify as visible minorities.

Here’s how the numbers break down for Toronto:

South Asian: 12.59 per cent

Chinese: 11.13 per cent

Black: 8.91 per cent

Filipino: 5.67 per cent

Latin American: 2.87 per cent

Arab: 1.34 per cent

Southeast Asian: 1.55 per cent

West Asian: 2.24 per cent

Korean: 1.55 per cent

Japanese: 0.5 per cent

Visible minorities not included elsewhere: 1.37 per cent