Weather travel advisory issued for the GTA

Blowing snow and flurries are in the forecast on Thursday, prompting Environment Canada to warn drivers of slippery conditions.

Dropping temperatures and scattered rain showers are expected across Toronto on Thursday afternoon and into the evening. A weather advisory issued from Environment Canada early Thursday morning says this could cause roads to become icy and slippery.

Temperatures will drop rapidly from 9 C on Thursday afternoon to -10 C overnight when there will be wind coming from the northwest at 50 km/h.

Toronto police are also warning drivers of a flash-freeze during the afternoon rush-hour and they’re asking commuters to reduce speed on bridges, overpasses and expressways.

Police are also suggesting that drivers ensure their windshield washer is full, clear snow thoroughly off vehicles before driving and get tires checked and changed if needed.

Blowing snow on Thursday evening, and after midnight, is also to be expected. Toronto will get at least 2 cm of snow, the weather agency says.

Friday’s high of -1 C might feel a lot warmer than the previous day, but a 40 per cent chance of flurries will ensure that snow stays on the ground. The weekend isn’t going to be much better – Environment Canada says Saturday could see a 30 per cent chance of flurries, while Sunday might see either rain or flurries.