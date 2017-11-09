News / Toronto

Woman, 35, dies of injuries suffered in 5-vehicle crash in Oshawa, Ont.

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a woman who was seriously injured in a collision in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday has died of her injuries.

Durham regional police say 35-year-old Stacey Rinaldi of Oshawa died Wednesday in a Toronto-area trauma hospital.

Another woman and her two-month-old baby were treated in hospital with minor injuries following the five-vehicle crash on Harmony Road at Highway 401.

Investigators say a loaded dump truck and four other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police say they are still looking for witnesses of the crash.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...