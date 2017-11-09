Woman, 35, dies of injuries suffered in 5-vehicle crash in Oshawa, Ont.

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say a woman who was seriously injured in a collision in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday has died of her injuries.

Durham regional police say 35-year-old Stacey Rinaldi of Oshawa died Wednesday in a Toronto-area trauma hospital.

Another woman and her two-month-old baby were treated in hospital with minor injuries following the five-vehicle crash on Harmony Road at Highway 401.

Investigators say a loaded dump truck and four other vehicles were involved in the collision.