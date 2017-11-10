Christopher Plummer meme makes him fantasy replacement for controversial figures

TORONTO — If the social media world had its way, Christopher Plummer would be taking over Hollywood and U.S. politics.

News that the Canadian Oscar winner is replacing Kevin Spacey in Ridley Scott's upcoming film has ignited a flurry of tweets about other controversial figures the 87-year-old star of "The Sound of Music" could be swapped in for.

"While we're at it, can we also replace all our Confederate statues with Christopher Plummer?" tweeted late-night host Stephen Colbert.

"In a shocking turn of events, the role of Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race will now be played by Christopher Plummer," comedy writer Nick Jack Pappas posted, along with a photo of Plummer's face digitally inserted onto Moore's.

On Wednesday, news broke that Spacey is being cut from "All the Money in the World" in the wake of sexual assault allegations that also led to his firing from Netflix's "House of Cards."

Scott now has to reshoot all of Spacey's scenes with Plummer playing the role of billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, grandfather of kidnapped teen John Paul Getty III.

The film, which is set in 1973, is due to hit theatres Dec. 22.

"Is it too late to have Christopher Plummer host last year's Tonys?" tweeted New York Times TV critic James Poniewozik, in reference to Spacey helming the show.

"I think Christopher Plummer should also take over on 'House Of Cards.' All things Plummer, says I," tweeted actor Lucky Yates.

Several of the Plummer fantasy-swap memes wish for him to also replace U.S. President Donald Trump.

Some said they would like to see Plummer take the place of comedian Louis C.K. and actor Ed Westwick, who are also facing allegations of sexual misconduct.