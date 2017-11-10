Icy blast hits the Friday commute as snow falls across the GTA

Commuters will find winter blasting them in the face on Friday morning as flurries and sub-zero temperatures buffet the Greater Toronto Area.

According to Environment Canada, it was -7 C on Friday morning, with a wind-chill of -16 C. Local blowing snow and flurries are also expected to stick around until the morning, when temperatures are expected to climb to -2 C by day’s end.

An extreme cold weather alert is in effect until further notice.

About 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected to fall this morning.

Icy conditions will also make for a slow commute. Black ice forced the closure of several major roads in Toronto overnight, including southbound lanes on Yonge St. between York Mills Rd. and Hwy. 401.

Const. Clint Stibbe said on Twitter early Friday morning that about 45 minor crashes happened overnight, as well as 18 crashes that involved injuries.