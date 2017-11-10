Insurance, bank stocks pull TSX index lower; loonie up moderately
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Financial and industrial stocks have pushed Toronto's stock market lower this morning.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.91 points to 16,018.18, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 46.01 points to 23,415.93. The S&P 500 index was down 5.82 points to 2,578.80 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 11.22 points to 6,738.83.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.90 cents US, up from Thursday's average price of 78.79 cents US.
The December crude contract was up nine cents to US$57.26 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.20 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $2.50 to US$1,285.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down one cent to US$3.08 a pound.
In Toronto, Canada's biggest insurance companies were down, including Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH), as were the major banks. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and CAE Inc. were the big decliners among industrial stocks.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Crazy spell:' Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea
-
Fingers pointed at Trudeau as revised TPP deal collapses at summit meeting
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits
-
Tory's Toronto
Austerity, status quo or city building: It's time for Toronto voters to pick a path
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef