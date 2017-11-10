Pinery Provincial Park closed 'until further notice' due planned occupation
TORONTO — Pinery Provincial Park along the eastern shore of Lake Huron has been closed to the public "until further notice."
The park issued a statement Thursday says the decision was made after "a few individuals" informed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry of their intention to occupy the park.
Park officials tweeted that the individuals claim the park is "rightfully theirs" and that the Ontario Provincial Police have been notified.
The statement said Ontario Parks officials would "continue talks with the individuals in an effort to resolve the matter."
Until then, the park is closed to the public for camping and day use.
"Public safety remains our first priority and will guide our operation of the park," the statement added.
The park near Grand Bend, Ont., boasts about 10 kilometres of sand beach along Lake Huron and 21 square kilometres of rare forests and rolling dunes.
