Police seek 'mystic healer' in Toronto sex assault and fraud investigation
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police say they're looking for a man who described himself as a "mystical healer" in a Toronto sexual assault investigation.
It's alleged the man approached a 38-year-old woman in the downtown Eaton Centre mall on Oct. 15 and told her he was a mystical healer.
Investigators allege the two met again on Oct. 17 in the Eaton Centre and the woman paid the man for a healing session and was sexually assaulted.
The suspect is described as approximately 35 years old, 5-8, with a stocky build and dark thick moustache.
Police say he is wanted for fraud and sexual assault.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Austerity, status quo or city building: It's time for Toronto voters to pick a path
-
Views
Pam McConnell’s legacy sullied by Toronto councillors seeking political gains: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Views
The new Don River Valley Park comes to life after a two-summer silence: Micallef