TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Looking for Jordan: The case resumes Wednesday against several former SNC-Lavalin and hospital executives charged with fraud in Montreal. The court will hear a motion from the lawyer for one of the accused to quash the case under the Jordan ruling, which set strict limits on the wait times for criminal trials.

Poker face: The online gambling company formerly known as Amaya Inc. will face questions Wednesday at a hearing in front of the Ontario Securities Commission, which is investigating allegations of insider trading surrounding the 2014 purchase of PokerStars.

Factory figures: Statistics Canada will release its monthly survey of manufacturing for September. Sector sales rose 1.6 per cent in August, their first move higher after two consecutive monthly declines.

Not dead, yet: The fifth round of talks for renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement kicks off in Mexico City on Friday. The talks are on increasingly shaky ground after a terse end to the last round of talks as the U.S. appears closer than ever to acting on its threats to cancel the agreement.