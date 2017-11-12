Police locate one of three missing Chinese students in suspected kidnapping scam

Toronto police have found one of the three missing Chinese students who they suspect are involved in a kidnapping scam.

Juanwen Zhang, 20, was found Saturday afternoon, after being last seen on Wednesday near Yonge and Grenville Sts.

Police said the scam involves suspects telling young Chinese students to “go into hiding, or their family in China will be hurt.”

The victims may be with the suspects and are told not to use their cellphones or access social media, police said.

The suspects then contact families of the victims in China, tell them their children have been kidnapped and demand a large ransom.

Police are still searching for 17-year-old Yue “Kandy” Liu, and Ke “Jaden” Xu, 16.

Liu was last seen on Friday, Nov. 10 around 10:30 a.m. near Yonge St. and Finch Ave., according to police.

She is described as “five-foot-six with a thin build, long black hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a knee-length brown jacket, a white scarf, blue track pants and black (and) white shoes.”

Xu, was last seen Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m., near Eglinton Ave. E and Midland Ave.

It is unknown which schools the students attend.