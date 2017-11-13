Family of Soleil Fleury asks online users to stop posting suggestions for where to look for her

Friends and family members of Soleil Fleury — the Mississauga teen who has been missing for a week — want online users to stop doing something they fear will only keep the 15-year-old away even longer.

“From here forward we are asking that people not post suggestions on where to look (for her) or what to do as this is a public page and everyone has access,” says a post from the Facebook page “Looking for Soleil,” devoted to raising public awareness about the missing persons case.

“We fear that posting suggestions could force Soleil or someone she’s with deeper into hiding. The police are actively engaged 24/7 and are giving us updates wherever possible but if we do not share it is because we have been asked not to.”

Family members are asking residents who want to help to “please keep spreading the posters,” which are posted in several areas across the GTA.

“If you have an update to share, please share it with the police directly . . . Your support and love are so appreciated. The family is so grateful for all that you are doing.”

Soleil’s dad, Mario Fleury, said he doesn’t believe his daughter is dead or has fallen victim to foul play.

“I don’t believe it and police don’t believe it,” he said in an interview over the weekend. “We still have hope, a lot of hope that she is alive. She’s a very, very smart girl and I think she wanted some time alone.”

The teen has been battling depression, said her mother and other family members.

The worried dad made a desperate plea to his daughter to return home safely.

“I miss you terribly. We love you and miss you terribly,” he said. “I just want you home.”

Video surveillance was discovered showing the teen riding a green bicycle east on Dundas St. away from her home in Mississauga the night she disappeared. Family members now suspect she may have taken the GO train toward downtown Toronto and say “Toronto is still an area of focus.”

Peel Regional Police say the girl was last seen by her dad in their home at 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, in the area of the Credit Woodlands and Dundas St. W.

The new video surveillance was recorded at 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, and shows her riding a Nakamura bike that was a greenish-yellow colour eastbound on Dundas St. W. from the Credit Woodlands.

She was seen in the video wearing pants and a dark jacket. She is believed to be carrying a charcoal grey Roots backpack.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have dashboard video or video surveillance between 2 and 3 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, from Dundas St. W. between the Credit Woodlands and Mississauga Rd., to come forward with it.

There has been no activity on Soleil’s cellphone or in her bank account since she went missing.

Fleury’s parents, friends and family have been searching desperately for the girl since she disappeared without explanation that night.

The frantic search by family and friends has concentrated on Erindale Park and nearby University of Toronto Mississauga buildings, west of her father’s home. But searchers have also spent time at Square One Shopping Centre, in and around Oakville where she goes to school as a Grade 10 student at École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité, and in Burlington where her mother, Sue Clark, lives.

Fleury’s parents adopted her from China when she was just 11 months old. They are now divorced.

Clark said she remains “terrified” and wants to know her daughter is safe.