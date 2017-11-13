Police locate two remaining missing Chinese students in suspected kidnapping scam

Toronto police have located the two remaining Chinese students who they suspect are victims of a kidnapping scam.

Yue “Kandy” Liu, 17, was found in Montreal Sunday night, police said. Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said she contacted police after receiving multiple messages about her disappearance when she turned on her phone.

Liu was reported missing on Friday after she was last seen around 10:30 a.m. near Yonge St. and Finch Ave.

Ke “Jaden” Xu, 16, was located Monday morning. He was last seen near Eglinton Ave. E. and Midland Ave. on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Police said unknown persons are targeting Chinese students, telling them to “go into hiding, or their family in China will be hurt.” They are told not to use their cellphones or access social media.

The suspects then contact families of the victims in China, tell them their children have been kidnapped and demanding ransom.