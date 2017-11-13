Rainy, mild week ahead for Toronto

Hang up your parka for a few days and find your umbrella, because the week ahead is expected to be rainy and mild.

You may have thought winter had arrived in Toronto, but according to Environment Canada, temperatures are predicted to rise this week.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be on par with seasonal averages, with a high of 8 C expected for all three days.

Some rain is on the way near the middle of the week, with a 60 per cent chance of showers Wednesday.

After that, the temperature will dip down to 4 C for Thursday and Friday, dropping into the subzero range overnight Thursday for a low of -3 C, the forecaster predicts.

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain Friday and a 60 per cent chance of rain during the night into Saturday.

The start to the weekend should be mild, with a high of 7 C Saturday and a low of 1 C, and a chance of flurries or rain Saturday night, the weather agency said.