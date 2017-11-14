As the Azzurri fails to qualify, Toronto’s Little Italy anticipates quiet World Cup

During major soccer championships, Toronto’s Little Italy tends to carry a carnival atmosphere — but things will be far more subdued next summer now that the Azzurri’s 2018 World Cup hopes have been dashed by Sweden.



For locals, the heartbreak of seeing their team lose out on qualification for the first time since 1958 is compounded by the effect it will have on their businesses over a full month from June into July, as world soccer's elite descend on Russia.



“It’ll be like pasta without the cheese,” said Lenny Lombardi, chair of the Little Italy BIA, on Tuesday. He figured most people back in Italy “probably haven’t gotten out of bed yet,” such was the shock of Monday’s result.



Italy won the World Cup in 2006 — with mayhem ensuing in Little Italy and along St. Clair Avenue W. — and reached the deciding game of the European Championships in 2012. Not having the team on the biggest stage will feel strange, even though their last two World Cup outings were underwhelming.



“When the World Cup comes around we see an increase in our traffic 100 per cent; it just creates such a great atmosphere,” Lombardi said, adding local businesses will have to put on a brave face and try to draw the crowds in other ways.