Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution'

This road ain't big enough for the two of us.

That was clearly the point one angry TTC customer made on the weekend after being told she could not fit on a crowded bus.

While Toronto city councilors may have been toasting a 'revolution' for the city's future bus system on Monday night, it's the woman's protest against the current state of affairs that continues to grab attention.

A video of the protest, which has already picked up nearly 20,000 views on YouTube, shows a woman intentionally blocking the path of a TTC bus.

With nearly 100 riders crammed on two buses, the disgruntled customer had been left standing out in the cold in the city's West End after already waiting for 30 minutes, according to another passenger.

"When the driver of one bus asked a handful of people at the front door to get back off because he couldn't see the door, this woman had had enough," Andreas Wesley wrote in the video post.

The video emerges at a time where the TTC announced it voted in favour of buying 30 new electric buses, which are expected to arrive by March 2019.