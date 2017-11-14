Former police chief and critic of legal pot now in charge of marijuana firm

Julian Fantino, a former Toronto police chief who was an outspoken critic of legalizing marijuana, is now executive chair of a GTA medical marijuana company.

Fantino told a news conference for the launch of Aleafia in Vaughan on Tuesday that he now supports legalizing marijuana with conditions, and would use medical marijuana if it was prescribed to him by a doctor.

He was joined at the news conference by former RCMP deputy commissioner Raf Souccar, who is Aleafia’s president and chief executive officer.

Fantino also worked as chief of the London and York Region police forces and commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police before serving a single term in Parliament as the member for Vaughan-Woodbridge.

He said he embarked on a “fact-finding mission” to learn more about medical marijuana after serving as minister of veterans affairs in the Harper government.

“That enabled us to be more helpful to people who are not obtaining results from their medications, usually opiates,” he told the news conference.

“The medical profession is becoming better educated and better informed and there is more and more people who are being helped greatly with medical cannabis.”