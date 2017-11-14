Protesters shut down city hall meeting over proposed King St. condo
A group of residents upset at the possibility of a mixed-use development in Parkdale said the area needs "more affordable housing units" instead of luxury condos.
A group of Parkdale residents coming to the Toronto and East York Community Council to speak against a condominium development at King St. West and Dufferin St. shut down the meeting with signs and protest Tuesday morning.
The group was protesting a development at 1182 and 1221 King St. West by Lifetime Developments, that would see 17 storey and 14 storey mixed-use buildings that would include condominiums.
City planning staff had approved the development, but residents protesting the project said that it would only contribute to the continuing gentrification of Parkdale.
“What Parkdale needs is more affordable housing units – not a luxury condominium,” said Aaron Poole, speaking on behalf of the Dale Ministries. “There should be a minimum of 105 affordable units in the Lifetime development.”
Others noted that the continued influx of wealthy residents would mean that businesses offering affordable goods and services would be driven out, and rents would rise making the neighbourhood unaffordable.
When deputations were finished, protesters spread a banner reading “Parkdale Needs Affordable Housing” and shut down the meeting.
Debate was set to continue later on the afternoon of Nov. 14.
