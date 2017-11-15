Basil Liu, 11, praised for conservation efforts after donating fresh bamboo to giant pandas

Basil Liu didn’t want to see the bamboo planted in his backyard over the summer simply die when cold temperatures set in.

So, the 11-year-old Don Mills Middle School student — who is enrolled in the CyberARTS program — wrote a letter to the Toronto Zoo, asking if the bamboo could be donated to help feed its four giant pandas.

“Since winter is coming, they will all die,” the handwritten letter said. “I don’t want them to go to waste.”

Much to Basil’s delight, the zoo responded. Employees of its nutrition centre helped the family harvest the crop, picking up 50 bamboo stalks at their North York home to deliver to pandas Da Mao, Er Shun, Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue.

“I was really surprised and excited,” Basil said, adding he had a chance to visit the pandas during a recent school trip.

The zoo praised the young boy for his actions.

“Basil took the initiative to support conservation with a donation of his very own fresh bamboo to the giant pandas at the Toronto Zoo,” nutritionist Jaap Wensvoort said in an email. “The giant pandas are fed a diet that consists of fresh bamboo, leaf eater-biscuits and apples. Fresh bamboo is 96 to 98 per cent of the giant panda’s diet, and they are offered between 93 to 141 pounds of bamboo each day. Thanks to Basil for providing the giant pandas with over 50 stalks of bamboo that was grown and harvested from his family’s backyard.”

Basil’s mom, Jian Wang, said she began growing bamboo in the backyard eight years ago, as it reminded her of growing up in the mountains of southern China.

“I’m so happy (Basil) could do something,” she said.

Da Mao and Er Shun arrived at the Toronto Zoo in March 2013, as part of a 10-year giant panda loan to Canada from China. Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue were born at the zoo in 2015.