CanniMed tells shareholders to wait while it reviews Aurora offer

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB) logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Licensed marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB) has proposed an acquisition of CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CMED) that offers shareholders a 57 per cent premium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Aurora Canabis Inc. *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO — CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. is urging shareholders to wait until the company has time to review an unsolicited takeover offer by Aurora Cannabis Inc. before doing anything.

The company says that it has not received a formal written offer from Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB), but that it would review the terms set out in the press release and respond by the Friday deadline.

After the close of markets Tuesday, Aurora announced an all-share offer worth up to $24 per share.

Aurora said it has entered into agreements with shareholders representing 38 per cent of CanniMed's outstanding shares to support its bid.

CanniMed (TSX:CMED) also says it is already in talks to acquire marijuana company Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSXV:HIP).

CanniMed, previously Prairie Plant Systems, was one of the first medical marijuana companies to be granted a Health Canada licence to produce in 2013.

