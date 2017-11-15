Loblaw closing 22 unprofitable stores, Q3 profit up on sale of gas bar business

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it has finalized a plan that will result in the closure of 22 unprofitable stores across a range of its banners and formats.

The company (TSX:L) says it expects that the closures will be substantially complete by the end of the first quarter of next year.

The move comes as Loblaw more than doubled its third-quarter profit compared with a year ago as its results were boosted by the sale of its gas bar business.

The retailer says its profit attributable to common shareholders totalled $883 million or $2.24 per diluted share for the 16 week ended Oct. 7. That compared with a profit of $419 million or $1.03 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Revenue totalled $14.19 billion, up from $14.14 in the third quarter of 2016.

The results included a $432-million gain on the sale of the company's gas station business to Brookfield Business Partners. Excluding the deal and other one-time item, Loblaw says it earned an adjusted profit attributable to common shareholders of $549 million or $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from $512 million or $1.26 per share a year ago.