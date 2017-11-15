Missing Mississauga teen Soleil Fleury found safe at a TTC station

A missing teenager from Mississauga has been found safe in Toronto more than a week after her disappearance, Peel police say.

Soleil Fleury, 15, was found in a TTC subway station around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Peel police Const. Iryna Yashnyk said.

Fleury was last seen on Nov. 5 around 10 p.m. in her father’s home at the Credit Woodlands and Dundas St. W. area.

Police got information that Fleury has been frequenting one of the TTC stations, which led them to set up a surveillance team.

Yashnyk said Marco Fleury, Soleil’s father, found her after he was asked by police to come to the subway station.

In a Facebook post, the family said, “Thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers. Soleil has been found! We ask that you please respect her need for privacy at this time. We are so happy that she is safe.”

The family had been asking online users to stop posting suggestions of where to look for her, fearing they could force her deeper into hiding. The teen had been battling depression, said her mother and other family members.

Fleury’s parents, now divorced, adopted Fleury from China when she was 11 months old.