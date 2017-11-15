North American stock markets in the red as loonie trades lower
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index traded lower as energy stocks lost ground, while U.S. stocks were also in the red.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.61 points to 15,896.52, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 95.37 points to 23,314.10. The S&P 500 index was down 9.33 points to 2,569.54 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 21.97 points to 6,715.90.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.29 cents US, down from an average price of 78.54 cents US on Tuesday.
The December crude contract was down 57 cents to US$55.13 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up two cents to US$3.12 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$2.90 to US$1,280.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down one cent to US$3.06 a pound.
