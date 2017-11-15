That rock in your garden may be a meteorite— and worth its weight in gold

Gary Grant and his family were watching the Leafs game last Friday when they were temporarily distracted by a bright streak that flashed through the night sky.

They were glued to the hockey game (it ended with a Toronto victory in overtime over Boston) and forgot about the event until two days later, when they went out for a walk and found something they believe came from outer space.

It’s a rock, Grant explained to the Star on Tuesday. But it’s not like any rock he’s seen before.

Grant, his 11-year-old son Juaquim and a friend found the object in a 7.5-centimetre deep hole at a park near Grant’s home in Brampton. He described it as about the size of a fist, white with metallic black spots and sparkly specks.

“This thing would (have) went through the roof through the drywall and probably hit you right in the head,” Grant said, recalling the bright streak he witnessed Friday.

“I found it. Nobody else has owned it because it came from the sky,” he said.

Grant said he hasn’t taken any steps to have the item looked at by professionals, but he’s convinced it’s a genuine space object.

So, did this mysterious rock actually come from space?



“Lots of people think they find meteorites every year,” said Paul Delaney, a senior lecturer at York University’s department of physics and astronomy.

It’s not a complete shot in the dark. Thousands of meteorites enter the Earth’s atmosphere every year, and “the entire planet gets rained upon,” Delaney said.

Finding them is very rare though, and a large proportion probably ends up in oceans.

The first clue that a rock is in fact a meteorite is if it’s found in close proximity to a meteorite sighting, Delaney said.

The University of Western Ontario and the American Meteor Society both operate light-sensitive cameras that detect where a meteorite may have fallen.

“If there has been a sighting and you’ve found a strange interloper in your backyard your chances of having a meteorite go up,” Delaney said.

In terms of the actual appearance and composition of the object, there’s a high degree of variability.

Meteorites can be metallic (iron form) or rock-like. The former is usually more easily identified as a meteorite, Delaney said, because it may look slightly melted (think an ice cream cone) from the moment it passed through the Earth’s atmosphere.

Signs of atmospheric passage on stony meteorites are trickier to observe though, because their surface could get stripped away by friction when they enter the earth’s atmosphere.

“Fortunately we do have people in town who can identify meteorites,” Delaney said.

Those experts can be found at the Royal Ontario Museum, which is home to a collection of around 600 meteorites.

The ROM holds “ID” clinics every other month where members of the public can bring a rock, gem, fossil, or suspected meteorite to be examined and identified by geologists (they don’t do appraisals).

“In the 20 years the ROM has been doing this we’ve only found a real meteorite once,” said Veronica Di Cecco, a mineralogy research technician.

The next clinic is Dec. 6 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 pm.

Di Cecco always looks for bubbles on the surface of the rocks she examines, which are clear signs the object is not a meteorite, but “slag” — a waste product from the smelting process.

“Usually you can tell within a couple minutes,” whether a rock is a meteorite, she said.

Upon further examination scientists can determine the approximate origin of some meteorites. Around 70-100 meteorites on Earth that aren’t held by government institutions are known to have come from Mars, for example. Of those, the ROM holds 26.

“And by the way it’s worth money to you,” Delaney added, which may explain why many people are keen to check if they’ve found meteorites in the first place.

Martian meteorites, for example, could be worth more per gram than gold.

As for Grant and his find, he’s hoping the rock will turn out to be valuable to him and the two boys who helped him find it.