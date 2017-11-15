Ontario mayor’s replica chain of office cost taxpayers nearly $2,000

Santa has worn it, so have kids around town and even Whitchurch-Stouffville’s beloved mascot, Smiley, the blind therapy dog, has had a turn.

But last year, Mayor Justin Altmann’s casual use of the chain of office — a symbolic and decorative chain passed down from mayor to mayor to denote authority — landed him in the dog house.

At a heated meeting in December, Altmann’s fellow councillors passed a motion telling him how the chain should be used: it could only be worn by the mayor, could not be taken outside the town, and should only be donned at official council events — and not, say, one’s wedding, as the mayor had done last summer.

They then ordered that the official royal blue-coloured chain be displayed in a publicly accessible area of town hall under “lock and key” until it was needed.

So, it was a surprise, then, when locals noticed a new bright red chain of office hanging around the mayor’s neck this summer.

And an even bigger surprise when councillors learned recently that he’d charged the almost $2,000 cost to taxpayers.

Altmann has been seen wearing the new red chain, adorned with maple leafs and trilliums, at community festivals, ribbon cuttings, and even during a summer trip to Igoma, Tanzania, when he met the local mayor.

He most recently wore the chain, which he has dubbed the “people’s community chain,” at a local Remembrance Day event — raising questions, once again, about the use of the replica, and why, according to his latest expenses, he charged taxpayers $1,949 for the “promotional item” he ordered from Swyrich Corp., based in Kingston, Ont.

A spokesman for the company said he recalls the chain and that its medallion, depicting a group of people holding hands, was not a conventional one. He said the rest of the chain was high quality and very much like the real thing.

Still, it has left Altmann’s fellow councillors gobsmacked.

“I have no idea what the red chain is all about. It’s never been shared with council,” said councillor Maurice Smith. “There are no rules governing it.”

Altmann, who raised eyebrows earlier this year for putting up an unusual CSI-style wall of photos in his office washroom, and for inviting the entire town to his wedding last year, did not respond to the Star’s questions.

But town spokesman Glenn Jackson confirmed that the replica “is a chain the mayor has made. It does not replace the official chain of office.” As such, there is “no policy outlining” when it can be worn, he said.

At a recent event in Markham to honour a member of the Tamil community, Altmann talked about the new chain, saying: “In the municipality of Whitchurch-Stouffville, we have this very special, very prestigious chain of the people … this is held for the highest authority for those who have done great things in Whitchurch-Stouffville, and down through Markham, and we have their name engraved on the chain.

“So when we travel through Markham, York Region, and throughout Ontario, and even recently to Africa … your name is adorned on the chain because it is you who make the community,” he said before taking if off his own neck, and putting it on the guest of honour, according to a video posted on Facebook.

Some councillors say the mayor’s use of the chain is misleading.

“I find it very disrespectful that the mayor wears this new chain anywhere. I think that any member of the public who does not know that it was not the real chain would nonetheless believe it to be so,” said councillor Hugo Kroon, who was behind the December motion that put rules in place for the chain. “In that regard, the mayor is intentionally confusing the residents by wearing this new chain anywhere in the public.

“It (is simply) a fashion accessory the mayor wears for his own purposes, whatever they may be.”

Most municipalities have strict rules around when a mayor can wear the chain of office. In Toronto, the mayor may wear it for official events like the first meeting of council and the mayor’s levee. And when it’s not in use, the chain is on display outside the mayor’s office.

York Region chairman Wayne Emmerson, received a new chain of office in 2014, as the original, dating back almost 50 years, “was in need of extensive repairs and the replacement pieces no longer available,” spokesman Patrick Casey said. The new chain cost $1,700 and was covered through the chairman’s office budget, he said.

In Pickering, the town commissioned a junior chain of office for students taking part in a program called “mayor of the day.”

“We would never allow them to wear the original,” said town spokesman, Mark Guinto.

Integrity Commissioner Suzanne Craig said she was asked a few months ago by a staff member about Altmann’s new chain. She said her understanding was that the mayor had wanted to wear the official chain of office at community events, and when council passed a motion that restricted its use, he advised that he was having a new one made.

She also said wearing the “people’s community chain” is not prohibited or against the code of conduct “except if the mayor conveys to the public that the chain is the official chain of office of the municipality.”

“As a best practice, one would be advised to make every effort to clarify this distinction to the public in attendance at community events and to those with whom pictures are taken, including media photo ops, what a “people’s community chain” is and what it is not,” she said.

Craig said it’s up to town staff who manage council expenses to determine if the chain is an eligible expense under town policies.

When rules were imposed around the chain of office in December, Altmann said: “You can have the chain. I don’t need it, because it’s not the chain that makes the mayor. It’s the mayor that makes the chain.”

In September, Altmann defended his use of the official chain of office, taking issue with a complaint that he had allowed Smiley, the blind therapy dog, to wear the chain when he and his owner were being honoured during the town’s strawberry festival.

He explained that Smiley, who recently died, had been recognized internationally and that placing the chain on the dog was not a show of disrespect for the mayor’s office.