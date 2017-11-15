News / Toronto

Your Ward News editor, publisher charged with promoting hatred

James Nicholas Sears and Lawrence St. Germaine were each charged with willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely Jewish people and women.

Your Ward News editor James Sears, left, and publisher Leroy St. Germaine, shown in September 2017, have been charged with willful promotion of hatred.

Torstar News Service File

The editor and publisher of a community newspaper in Toronto’s east end have been arrested on charges of promoting hatred.

James Nicholas Sears, 54, and Lawrence St. Germaine, 76, were each charged Wednesday with two counts of willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely Jewish people and women.

The charges follow a hate-crimes investigation that’s been underway since earlier this year.

The two men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

