Your Ward News editor, publisher charged with promoting hatred
James Nicholas Sears and Lawrence St. Germaine were each charged with willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely Jewish people and women.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The editor and publisher of a community newspaper in Toronto’s east end have been arrested on charges of promoting hatred.
James Nicholas Sears, 54, and Lawrence St. Germaine, 76, were each charged Wednesday with two counts of willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely Jewish people and women.
The charges follow a hate-crimes investigation that’s been underway since earlier this year.
The two men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Views
-
Views
A transit miracle shows how the King St. pilot project can work: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Overhaul will have Toronto commuters crying 'long live the new King': Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Austerity, status quo or city building: It's time for Toronto voters to pick a path