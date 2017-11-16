Christmas markets to check out in Toronto besides the Distillery District

The lighting of the Christmas tree Thursday kicks off the Toronto Christmas Market in the Distillery District. The gathering of mulled wine vendors, twinkle lights and carollers is quickly becoming a sign of the season in this city. But it's not all there is in the way of yuletide events.

Here is a sampling of other markets, bazaars and fairs to indulge your holiday hankerings.

Festival of Smalls: Art Interiors gallery hosts its 24th annual sale of affordable, original artworks. Pieces range from $50 to $250. Nov. 4 to Dec 24. 466 Spadina Rd.

Trinity Bellwoods Flea: Admission is free to this gathering of 50 vendors, from handcrafted candles to skincare to illustrations and more. Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Great Hall, 1087 Queen St. W.

Markham ‘Home for the Holidays’: The 30th instalment of the massive craft and Christmas fair that spans three buildings on the Markham Fair Grounds features 130 exhibitors, from sweet treats to antiques. $2 (12 and under); $9 (adults). Nov. 17 to 19. 10801 McCowan Rd.

Swedish Christmas Fair: Harbourfront Centre plays host to a smörgåsbord of Scandinavian crafts, decorations and food. Free entry. Nov. 25 to 26. 235 Queens Quay W.

Gladstone Flea Holiday Market: Browse homemade goods with mimosas in hand. Free entry. Nov. 26 and Dec. 10. Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen St. W.

Holiday Fair in the Square: Nathan Phillips Square plays host to an array of cheery activities, from the classic skating rink to fireside bevvies and a carousel. Dec. 1 to 23 (closed Mondays). 100 Queen St. W.

Evergreen's Winter Village: Shopping and eating are on the agenda, but so is classic winter fun like skating and mountain biking through snowy trails. On Sundays the village includes an Etsy market stocked with artisans and crafts. Open weekends in December and Dec. 26-29. Evergreen Brick Works. 550 Bayview Ave.

Bunz Flea - Holiday Edition: Why buy Christmas gifts when you can trade for them? Vendors do accept cash, but they are also open to trades and barters and the flea features a spot to trade with fellow Bunz. Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen St. W.