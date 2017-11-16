Durham regional police looking for suspects after several carjackings
AJAX, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say they are looking for two men after several carjackings in Ajax, Ont., over the past month.
Durham regional police say a 17-year-old girl was leaving her vehicle at a home in the city at about 9 p.m. Monday when she was approached by two men.
Police say she was forced into the back seat of her car at gunpoint and driven to a nearby bank machine where the men withdrew some cash using the teen's bank card.
They say the men drove around for a short time before letting the teen out.
After police were contacted, officers searched the area and found the vehicle abandoned.
On Thursday at about 1:15 a.m., police say a 24-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle in his driveway when he was assaulted by someone wearing a mask.
Police say a second person with a firearm demanded his keys, but the man refused. A struggled ensured and police say the assailants fled on foot empty-handed and the man sustained minor injuries.
Investigators say they believe the two men are responsible for six other robberies in Ajax.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
