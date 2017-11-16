Ontario men charged with human trafficking after string of incidents at hotels
WHITBY, Ont. — Ontario provincial police have charged two men with human trafficking offences in the Toronto area.
Officers say the pair were arrested after a series of incidents at hotels in the Durham region in October.
They say more charges are expected to be laid as the investigation unfolds.
Police have released few details, citing a court-imposed publication ban on the case.
Artem Sterekhov, 19, of Kleinburg, Ont., and Roman Culeanu, 22, of Bradford, Ont., are charged with trafficking in persons, advertising sexual services, uttering threats, extortion and procuring.
Investigators have asked anyone with information related to the case to contact the OPP's Highway Services Division Crime Unit.
