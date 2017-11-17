Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program

As Torontonians get ready to lace up at any of the outdoor rinks opening next weekend, a local charity is wondering why the city has turned down a donation of free skates for a new borrowing program at one of them.

Jutta Mason, a member of non-profit Centre for Local Research into Public Space, helped set up successful skate library programs at three rinks in and around Dufferin Grove Park.

Now the group has about 120 pairs, donated by the The NHL Players' Association, which it's offered to the city to set up a similar initiative at any of the other public rinks.

But the city said no.

"It was hard to figure out why when it's so successful where they're doing it already," said Mason of the response.

"It's a shame."

At the three West End rinks, pairs of skates can be rented for just $2. Helmets are free and city staff run the lending program.

The borrowed skates are especially popular with young families, and kids who grow out of expensive pairs fast, she added.

"Among newcomers as well there's a big interest in Canadian winter sports, so we would like to have them used as much as possible."

City Parks and Recreation spokesperson Jane Arbour said it's a matter of resources and staff. Skate libraries "are not available at every location because of the work required to manage borrowing and equipment," she wrote in an email to Metro.

Mason takes issue with the idea that more staff is needed to operate such a program.

"The existing rink staff are underemployed," she said, "there just isn't enough for them to do so they're quite bored sometimes."

Arbour added the city is working with community partners to find ways to use the donation "either by augmenting existing libraries or partnering with a community organization that can assist in managing a new library."

But for now, as outdoor skating season approaches, the skates are sitting in a shed in Dufferin Grove Park.

Mason thinks that's a waste, as she sees the cheap rink rentals as way to light up public space.

"A lot of the rinks have a lot of empty times and so this a way to fill up a rink as well as making it fun for people," she said.

"Now we want to see if a good idea can transfer within the bureaucracy, which is always a little tricky."