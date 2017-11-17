Crown looks to revoke bail citing James Forcillo 'flagrantly breached' house arrest



The Crown is seeking to revoke the bail of a Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the death of a teen on an empty streetcar on grounds that he violated his bail conditions.

Const. James Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison for the 2013 shooting of Sammy Yatim, but had been out on bail while appealing his conviction.

He was found guilty last year of attempted murder but was acquitted of the more serious charge of second-degree murder for shooting 18-year-old Yatim multiple times. He was sentenced to six years behind bars, a year more than the mandatory minimum.

On Wednesday, Forcillo was arrested and charged with breaching the conditions of his bail for being outside his residence.

He appeared briefly in a Toronto court Friday.

Prosecutor Peter Scrutton told the court the Crown is waiting to see if the Court of Appeal revokes Forcillo’s bail before determining whether a bail hearing is necessary on the charge of failing to comply with recognizance.

Forcillo is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 30 and will remain in custody until then.

The notice of application of revocation filed with the Ontario Court of Appeal says the Crown is asking the court to revoke his bail because Forcillo was outside of his court-ordered residence earlier this week.

On Tuesday, two Special Investigations Unit investigators knocked on the door on a Toronto apartment. Forcillo opened the door.

“Good morning, James, you are not supposed to be here,” one of the investigators said, according to the application filed with the court. “I know, it is only temporary, I’m not here all the time, it is just temporary,” Forcillo replied.

The revocation and detention is in the public interest because there is evidence he “flagrantly breached” his house arrest and because his sureties “are no longer suitable, having failed to effectively supervise him in the community,” the application states.

The court file includes a photo of “J. Forcillo,” which appears on intercom directory in the apartment lobby, and a copy of the lease, signed Oct. 29 with his name and that of his fiancée, Sara Balderrama.

Toronto police arrested him a day later, 24 hours before he was to appear in court to ask that he be allowed to serve his house arrest in that apartment, after divorcing his wife last year.

His bail conditions required that he continue to live with his now ex-wife, who is the mother of the couple’s two children. She and her parents each signed a surety in the combined amount of $510,000.