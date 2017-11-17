Police allege Toronto man, 32, placed online ad seeking sex with young girls
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing charges in a child luring investigation.
Investigators allege the accused posted an online classified ad, using the email address mikailusmaximus@gmail.com, looking to have sex with young girls.
They say a suspect was arrested on Friday in southwest Toronto.
The man is charged with making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, luring a child and attempted sexual interference.
He was to appear in court on Friday afternoon.
Police say officers have also executed a search warrant in relation to the investigation.
Most Popular
-
Passenger pigeons were a formidable flock until they weren't and scientists now know why
-
Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck
-
Woman with life-threatening injuries after being hit in Halifax crosswalk, teenage driver arrested
-
-
Views
King St. pilot project does what big cities around the world are doing: Micallef
-
Views
-
Views
A transit miracle shows how the King St. pilot project can work: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Overhaul will have Toronto commuters crying 'long live the new King': Elliott