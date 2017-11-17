Toronto police board approves donation of body armour for the force's K9 members

TORONTO — Police dogs in Toronto will be getting armoured vests designed to protect them from sharp weapons.

The Toronto Police Services Board voted Thursday to accept an anonymous corporate donation of 18 of the vests.

The donor came forward after Lonca, a canine with the force, was seriously injured last year by a suspect armed with a machete.

The donor is buying the vests — designed to protect a dog's major internal organs if attacked with a sharp or blunt object — from Line of Fire Defence Systems in Edmonton at a total cost of more than $22,000.

Line of Fire spokesman Duncan Horner says the company is awaiting sizing information and will be manufacturing the armour and harnesses in the next few weeks.