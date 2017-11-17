News / Toronto

Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck

On Halloween morning, a hit-and-run driver in a white sedan struck a 61-year-old woman as she was crossing Steeles Ave. E.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at 8:48 a.m., police responded to a call for a personal injury collision at Steeles Avenue East at Laureleaf Road.

TORONTO POLICE SERVICES

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at 8:48 a.m., police responded to a call for a personal injury collision at Steeles Avenue East at Laureleaf Road.

Toronto police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman on Halloween and have released a graphic dashcam video as they appeal to the public for help.

Just after 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 31, investigators say a southbound white sedan on Laureleaf Rd. was making a left turn on to Steeles Ave. E. when the driver struck a 61-year-old woman crossing the road.

The driver didn’t stop and continued heading east. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...