Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck

Toronto police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman on Halloween and have released a graphic dashcam video as they appeal to the public for help.

Just after 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 31, investigators say a southbound white sedan on Laureleaf Rd. was making a left turn on to Steeles Ave. E. when the driver struck a 61-year-old woman crossing the road.

The driver didn’t stop and continued heading east. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.