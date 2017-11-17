Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck
On Halloween morning, a hit-and-run driver in a white sedan struck a 61-year-old woman as she was crossing Steeles Ave. E.
Toronto police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman on Halloween and have released a graphic dashcam video as they appeal to the public for help.
Just after 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 31, investigators say a southbound white sedan on Laureleaf Rd. was making a left turn on to Steeles Ave. E. when the driver struck a 61-year-old woman crossing the road.
The driver didn’t stop and continued heading east. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
