Why Greenpeace projected a hologram on TD Bank headquarters

Greenpeace took their activism to the bank early on Friday, with a video message demanding TD cease its financing of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Expansion Pipeline projected onto the bank's Bay Street HQ.

The 15-foot video hologram saw Indigenous land defenders from the area that would be affected by the pipeline urging TD against helping to fund the project, and asking it to “respect their existence, or expect their resistance.” TD is one of many major financial institutions behind the controversial proposal.

Activists say the pipeline carrying tar sands oil between Edmonton, Alta. and Burnaby, B.C. would contravene the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, threatening water supplies and sensitive habitats.

On Thursday TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline spilled some 210,000 gallons of oil onto South Dakota farmland.

“We see you TD,” the land defenders said in the video. “You’re bankrolling the very pipeline I am standing up against.

“Walk the talk on your policies and invest in readily available, clean energy. You have the opportunity to do right by Indigenous communities and the world. Get on the right side of history.”

Activists also entered a TD branch at the HQ Friday to try to deliver a petition on the matter. The group previously protested at TD's AGM in March. TD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.