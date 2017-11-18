No winning ticket for Friday night's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $22 million Lotto Max jackpot.
That means the big prize for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 24 will be approximately $31 million.
