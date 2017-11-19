Back to work legislation in Ontario college strike expected to pass today
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario's legislature is expected to pass a bill today that would force striking faculty at the province's colleges to return to work.
The governing Liberals have made slow progress in pushing through their back-to-work bill because the New Democrats have refused to agree to speedy passage.
NDP leader Andrea Horwath has said it would be irresponsible to pass any legislation without giving it sufficient scrutiny.
The New Democrats have said they can't support the bill because it takes away rights from workers.
However, they concede that the government's majority means passage of the bill today is inevitable.
If the bill is approved today then hundreds of thousands of students could be back in class on Tuesday.
The 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians have been on the picket line since Oct. 15.
Most Popular
-
Small business innovators unveil tech-driven secrets of success
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children
-
Views
King St. pilot project does what big cities around the world are doing: Micallef
-
Views
-
Views
A transit miracle shows how the King St. pilot project can work: Keenan
-
Tory's Toronto
Overhaul will have Toronto commuters crying 'long live the new King': Elliott