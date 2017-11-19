'Tears of joy' for Filipina caregiver who can be reunited with her children after 8-year wait

Jocelyn Godroy hardly ever smiled in the years since she left her three children in the Philippines in 2004 to work as a live-in caregiver abroad.

After 13 agonizing years away from her family — during which her marriage broke down and her mother passed away, Godroy finally managed to put up a genuine smile earlier this month when she got her immigration papers after a final interview at the immigration office in Etobicoke.

“When the officer said to me, ‘Congratulations, you are now officially a Canadian permanent resident,’ I thought I was dreaming,” said Godroy, 43, who was a midwife in the Philippines.

“And I started crying, but those were tears of joy, thinking back about all these years of my sacrifices for a better future for my children. How did I survive the hardship or am I still dreaming?”

Godroy’s heart-wrenching journey was featured in a Toronto Star story this summer about how an immigration backlog is keeping live-in caregivers from their families back home.

Under the old live-in caregiver program before its overhaul in 2014, foreign caregivers were eligible to apply for permanent residency after two years of work in Canada.

However, NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan said it takes 56 months — up from 53 in July — for the government to process these permanent residence applications and almost 30,000 caregivers are currently caught up in the backlog.

“These stories are heartbreaking. Mothers are missing their children’s important milestones. Families are breaking apart. Disappointment over additional delays, spending longer and longer apart consumes these women as they desperately hope to be reunited with the loved ones,” said Kwan, who has been unsuccessfully lobbying Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to expedite the processing of the caregiver cases with more resources.

“I have met women where they have waited 10 years and still, their applications have not been processed.”

Godroy, who worked in Hong Kong for four years before coming to Toronto in 2008, and applied for permanent residency as soon as she met the two-year live-in requirement of the program.

She waited more than seven years until September when she received a letter from the Immigration Department for a final interview on November 6. For the next six weeks, she couldn’t sleep properly.

“When I got my permanent residence paper, I was so emotional. I can finally be reunited with my children. When I last saw them, they were 15, 13 and 8, now they are 23, 21 and 16,” said Godroy, who had two jobs working virtually around the clock six days a week, until last year when her hours were cut.

“I have worked hard in Canada. I don’t know how I have made it by myself here. I think my kids give me the strength.”

The day she got her immigration papers, Godroy immediately booked the plane tickets — with a loan from one of her employers — for her children, who will arrive January 10.

Godroy is already thinking of finding a bigger apartment for her family and trying to book a hotel room in January to take her Jorey Ann, Reilyn Joy and R.J. Son for a weekend in Niagara Falls.

“I am excited and happy to see my kids, but I’m worried and nervous, too. Although I speak to them everyday on Skype and messenger, I have lived by myself for 13 years. It will take a lot of adjustment for them and for me,” said Godroy.

Godroy was engaged last year to her countryman, Manny Bondoc, a friend she met at her church, but they are holding off their wedding until her children are here.