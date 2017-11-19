Ho! Ho! Ho! in Toronto: Santa Claus parade brings magic to the streets

In the last few minutes before floats and trumpets soared down Bloor St. for Toronto’s 113th Santa Claus Parade, 4-year-old Keegan Cao meticulously took to the parade route with a single piece of blue chalk.

“This is my mom, and that is me, that’s a truck,” Keegan explained, pointing to the scrawled image across a crack in the pavement. He was ready to see many “trucks” — floats, to be precise — in the parade.

But the big draw was the big man himself. Santa Claus was coming to town. “He has Rudolphs!” Keegan chirped. His mom asked him if he knew where Santa was coming from. “North,” he said. She kissed his cheek, and they turned back to preparing for the parade to start.

From the early hours of Sunday morning, thousands of Torontonians hunkered down on curbs, church steps, restaurant stoops and rooftops.

The parade went nearly without a hitch, save for a suspicious package — which turned out to be a bag — that halted the event for a few minutes at Queen St. W. and University Ave. while Toronto police checked it.

Near the beginning of the route, Sheldon Stanleigh, his cousin, and his brother-in-law set up ladders with long planks between them, like raised benches, to give their six kids a better vantage of the 28 floats passing by.

“Let’s throw the kids up there and throw caution to the wind and have fun,” Stanleigh said, chuckling. The kids sat all in a row, a 3-year-old, two 5-year-olds, and two 10-year-olds, all their eyes fixed forward.



Eighteen-month-old Isabella sat on her grandfather’s shoulders, since mom was travelling, for her very first Santa Claus Parade. Another young boy, impervious to the four-degree weather, asked his father as they walked along whether they’d be going for ice cream after.

The magic for kids in the crowd came with careful crafting. As Santa breezed by, on a 42-foot float that ranks as the largest the parade has ever built, a man in a black hat on the pavement nipped in and out of the crowd, asking parents for their kids’ names.

He’d call them, discreetly, up to Santa’s throne. Then — jolly and boisterous — Santa would call the names of kids below to their consistent delight. At one point, a gust of wind nearly whisked his hat onto the street.