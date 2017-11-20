S&P/TSX composite up in early trading, while U.S. markets gain ground

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped higher by the health-care and telecommunications sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.21 points to 16,010.78, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 81.41 points to 23,439.65. The S&P 500 index was up 2.97 points to 2,581.82 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 6.44 points to 6,789.23.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.14 cents US, down from an average price of 78.23 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was down 78 cents to US$55.93 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down four cents to US$3.06 per mmBTU.