Toronto charity steps up to help move women fleeing violence

Helping someone move is an age-old sign of friendship. Now volunteers in Toronto are showing that kindness to women in times of crisis.

Marc Hull-Jacquin started Shelter Movers, a charity helping women and children fleeing violence, last winter while at home on parental leave with his baby daughter. Searching for a way to contribute to his community, he found a U.S. company with a similar mandate, researched the model and got to organizing.

Eighteen months later, the charity has 140 volunteers in Toronto and helps about four families move per week. Building on that success, Hull-Jacquin just expanded the operation to Ottawa and has plans to start up in two more major Canadian cities.

“When these survivors leave, they are leaving with a sense of imminent, severe danger," he said. "So the idea of organizing movers and paying a company and showing up and having it all be out in the open, obviously that's not realistic in a lot of cases.”

Volunteers are dispatched through referrals from partner agencies, including emergency shelters and community groups. They offer moving services for urgent exits, escorted revisits to collect belongings and re-settlements (which Hull-Jacquin calls "happy endings"). The charity also provides free storage for families in between permanent homes.

“(Survivors) grab their keys and they grab their kids and they jump on the TTC or they jump in a cab and they take whatever they can carry," he said.

Tanisha Sri Bhaggiyadata, a program manager at The Redwood — a charity that supports women fleeing violence and maintains a 37-bed emergency shelter — told Metro the moving service fills "a very specific gap." She sees the storage service as particularly useful.

“We’re packed, every space we have here is packed," she said.

Redwood, like many shelters, has a two-bag limit on belongings. That means important documents for school registration or immigration claims can get left behind. For kids, it sometimes means leaving a favourite toy or security blanket.

“The loss of that stuff just compounds having to leave your home and come to a shelter."

Storage services can also help families rebuild. Furniture donations would ordinarily be turned down, but storage means women can start fresh with at least one thing crossed off their list.

For Hull-Jacquin, the service is part of a new conversation around violence against women.