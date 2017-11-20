What should be done with the old Unilever factory site?

It's shaping up to be a mini downtown core, complete with a transit hub rivalled only by Union Station and enough office space to pass for one of the Financial District's busiest intersections.

But in the grand scheme of redevelopment, the plans taking shape on the eastern banks of the Don River stick out like a sore thumb for veteran urban planner Ken Greenberg.

It's known by some as East Harbour and others as the Unilever Precinct, due to its most significant parcel of land: the former Unilever factory site. The 60-acre plot at the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard E. and Don Roadway is slated for redevelopment, focused on employment and commercial uses.

For Greenberg, that focus on a singular use recalls the days of Financial District dead zones that clear out after 5 p.m.

“I can’t think of an example of any major city where (mixed use) isn’t the case now,” he said. “Employees want to be in places that are real, lively neighbourhoods.”

Developer First Gulf, which owns a majority of the land included in the city's overall master planning for the district, says the area's legacy as employment lands limits its potential.

"We’re not allowed to build residential; that’s the main reason we’re not building residential," said Derek Goring, vice-president of development with First Gulf. He explained that, amid a wave of condo development, the city is trying to protect employment lands and balance uses.

A projected 50,000 workers, equivalent to the number at the corner of King and Bay streets, will head to the neighbourhood to work, according to First Gulf's projections.

Though it lacks in housing, the plans call for major transit developments. The first phase, slated to open in 2023, ideally will come in tandem with a multi-service station housing a Smart Track station, stops for the Lakeshore East and Markham Stouffville GO lines and an extended Broadview streetcar line.