Residential counsellor at Oakville, Ont., facility charged with assault
A
A
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Halton regional police say a residential counsellor at a facility in Oakville, Ont., has been charged with assaulting a resident.
Police say they began investigating in September after receiving a report of an alleged assault at the Central West Specialized Developmental Services, which supports people with developmental disabilities.
It was alleged the victim, who is a resident at the facility, suffered minor injuries in an assault by a staff member.
Investigators say a 28-year-old Brampton, Ont., man was arrested on Monday and charged with assault.
