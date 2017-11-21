Two pedestrians killed in separate collisions in Mississauga, Brampton
Police said a 41-year-old man and a man in his 20s were struck crossing the road in separate incidents in Mississauga and Brampton.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Two men are dead after they were struck crossing the road in separate incidents in Peel region on Monday night.
A 41-year-old man was struck while he was crossing the street just before 9 p.m. at Dixie Rd. and Bloor St. in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said. He died on the way to a trauma centre.
Peel paramedics said two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Northbound Dixie Rd. is closed from Bloor St. to Winding Trail and the entrance to High Point Mall is closed.
Not long after at around 10:30 p.m. at Queen St. W. and Mississauga Rd. in Brampton, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead on scene after he was struck crossing the road.
Police said the drivers in both incidents remained on scene and charges currently haven’t been laid.
Queen St. W. is closed from Elbern Markell Dr. to Mississauga Rd.
Peel police’s major collision unit is investigating.
Most Popular
-
Don't let the cat out: Expert on new ways to handle the Halifax 'cat crisis'
-
Man in critical condition in Halifax hospital after 'serious assault'
-
Man charged after 200,000 contraband smokes seized during Bedford traffic stop
-
'Come forward:' Halifax police calling on public for tips in shooting death