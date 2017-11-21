Sharpen your pencils: Art classes to take place at Union Station

An unusual sight at Union Station's Great Hall will stop rushing travellers in their tracks on Sunday: artists at work.

Twenty pods equipped with pencils, clipboards and paper will signal the very first Union Draws, a free drawing class slated to run the last Sunday of every month throughout 2018.

The class is sponsored by TD and organized by Toronto Union, the branch of Osmington — the developer behind the station's revitalization — responsible for retail, events and programming.

Toronto Union spokesperson Vanessa McDonald said the class is part of an effort to get people to “appreciate Union as a destination," when the focus is often on construction or upcoming changes.

"We don’t actually look at this incredible building that we’re in,” she said, noting the Great Hall once saw soldiers off to war and welcomed newcomers to Canadian soil.

The first class will be taught by Alex Josephson, a designer and co-founder of Partisans, the architecture firm behind Union's new food court and retail concourse.

"It's an amazing historic space, so it's a fun thing to draw. It's beautiful," said Josephson, who also lectures at the University of Toronto's design and architecture school. "But it's also an opportunity to say: Union is a big thing, there's a lot of stuff going on down there."

He welcomes everyone from professional painters to complete novices, adding that drawing a building is like drawing anything else.