Man charged with assault after TTC passengers sprayed with unknown substance

Police say a 26-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged on Sunday.

A Toronto man is facing assault charges after he allegedly sprayed subway passengers with an unknown substance last week.

The incident happened on a northbound train near Spadina station around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 17, when an unknown man approached two passengers, police say.

The man then sprayed the passengers, police allege. The liquid caused one of the passenger’s eyes to become red and irritated. The passenger was rushed to a hospital and was treated for exposure.

Police released an image later that day of the man carrying a spray bottle and a green plastic bag.

On Sunday, Tristan Anthony Miller, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of administering a noxious substance.

Police have not yet identified the substance used.

Miller was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Monday.

