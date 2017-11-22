Ontario premier leads trade mission to China and Vietnam

TORONTO — Premier Kathleen Wynne leaves today on a two-week trade mission to China and Vietnam with more than 100 business and academic delegates.

It is the first time an Ontario premier has led a trade mission to Vietnam, which did $3 billion in two-way trade with the province last year.

The trip marks the third time Wynne has led missions to China, which is Ontario's second-largest trading partner with $42 billion in two-way trade last year.

The mission starts Thursday in Beijing, and Wynne then travels to Nanjing, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, then on to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam.

The trip is focusing on finding partnerships in the medical technologies, science and technology, and agri-food sectors.