Pride Toronto sees dramatic drop in revenue in 2017: Report

Pride Toronto’s financial situation has shifted dramatically in the last year from a surplus of almost a million dollars to a deficit of nearly $500,000.

The organization’s annual report, which will be presented Wednesday evening at its annual general meeting, outlines a concerning decline in donations and corporate sponsorships year over year.

Based on audited financial statements from July, Pride’s revenue from fundraising and donations dropped $678,450 from $758,015 in 2016 to $106,565 in 2017. A similar decline in revenue was seen in corporate sponsorships which dropped from $2,269,180 in 2016 to $1,506,804 in 2017.

While the organization’s expenses were also lower in 2017 — $3,693,969 compared with $4,350,859 in 2016 — it wasn’t enough to make up for the drop in revenue.

Pride Toronto is now left with a deficit of $458,209 after starting the year with a surplus of $848,124.

The financial decline follows controversy over the Toronto Police Service’s participation the Pride Parade, after Black Lives Matter activists issued demands for police floats to be banned from the parade in 2016.

In January of this year most Pride members voted to uphold Black Lives Matter’s demands and Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said the service wouldn’t take part in the 2017 parade.

Following the announcement there were calls for the City of Toronto to cancel a $260,000 grant to Pride from the Toronto Police Association, and Toronto police’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer internal support network.