Stabbing outside shopping centre leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A man is dead and two other people are in hospital with stab wounds following a fight outside a Mississauga shopping centre on Wednesday evening.

Peel Region paramedics say a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital from the Meadowvale Town Centre at about 7:30 p.m. but died of his injuries a short time later.

Police say two other stabbing victims were taken to hospital in stable condition, adding it's not clear what started the fight.

Police also say there could be between four and five suspects.